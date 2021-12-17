Gilman City R-4 Board of Education approves 2022-2023 calendar

Local News December 17, 2021December 17, 2021 KTTN News
Gilman City School
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education on December 15th approved the 2022-2023 calendar. The first day of school is scheduled for August 24th, 2022, and the last day is planned for May 12th, 2023.

The board approved a report on instructional effectiveness and current tax receipts from Harrison and Daviess counties were reviewed.

Candidate filing was also reviewed. Ross Oram was the only candidate to file as of December 15th.

Superintendent Roger Alley reports new windows will be put in the gym over Christmas Break and said the state wants teachers’ salaries to be raised to $35,000 by 2024-2025.

Principal Jill Sperry reported the Gilman City R-4 Christmas Program on December 13th went well. High school and junior high school students had a movie day in Trenton on December 16th.

Post Views: 34
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.