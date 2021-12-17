Gilman City R-4 Board of Education approves 2022-2023 calendar

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education on December 15th approved the 2022-2023 calendar. The first day of school is scheduled for August 24th, 2022, and the last day is planned for May 12th, 2023.

The board approved a report on instructional effectiveness and current tax receipts from Harrison and Daviess counties were reviewed.

Candidate filing was also reviewed. Ross Oram was the only candidate to file as of December 15th.

Superintendent Roger Alley reports new windows will be put in the gym over Christmas Break and said the state wants teachers’ salaries to be raised to $35,000 by 2024-2025.

Principal Jill Sperry reported the Gilman City R-4 Christmas Program on December 13th went well. High school and junior high school students had a movie day in Trenton on December 16th.