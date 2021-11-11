GEC Community Foundation awards over $6,000 in grants

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trustees of the GEC Community Foundation met on October 13, 2021, and awarded 10 grants totaling $6,034.00. All grants are funded by member donations called Operation Round Up where members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.

Education grants were awarded to Pleasant View R-VI School District, Trenton, $390 to purchase a Magna-Tiles Metropolis; Spickard R-II School District, Spickard, $590 for music instruments; Laredo

R-VII School District, Laredo, $240 to purchase Phonological Awareness/Sequencing Stories; Trenton R-IX Middle School, Trenton, $862 for books; Cainsville R-I School District, Cainsville, $1,000 to purchase Science desks; North Harrison R-III School District, Eagleville, $400 to purchase headphones;

Gilman City R-IV School District, Gilman City, $600 for Library books; South Harrison R-II School District, Bethany, $500 to purchase a camera lens for the Yearbook class; North Mercer R-III School District, Mercer, $952 to purchase books; Newtown-Harris R-III School District, Newtown, $500 to purchase new Algebra I textbooks.

Since 2005, the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. has awarded 764 grants totaling $456,356.10 to deserving schools and community organizations. The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant monies for education, health, and rural development. This area is within Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12 county service area which includes Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties and portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri and portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

The Operation Round-Up Program allows GEC members and customers of the Public Water Supply District Number 1 of Grundy County to voluntarily “round up” their utility bill to the next even dollar. The PWSD Round-Up funds are disbursed solely to projects located in Grundy County. For an average of $6 per year, participating GEC members and PWSD #1 customers assist in funding local community projects.

The next grant application deadline is January 1, 2022. Qualified applicants must be a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization or other eligible entity and may apply for a grant by completing a grant application with supporting information. Grant applications are available on the Grundy Electric website or by calling Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249, extension 23 or 33.

