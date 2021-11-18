Gallatin Board of Education accepts bids for snow removal and roof repairs and hires a new custodian

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education approved bids on November 17th for snow removal and high school roof repairs.

The approved snow removal bid was from Will Salmon for $900 per snow removal, and if ice melt is needed $900 per application. Board Member Jesse Bird abstained from the vote.

The board approved a discounted bid of $40,780 from Jamesport Roofing for high school roof repair. The vote came after Superintendent Doctor Bryan Copple discussed finishing the remainder of the roof that was not repaired.

CPSK Liability and Property Insurance renewal was approved for 2022. Board Secretary Vicki Corwin reports the total premium will be $89,719, which excludes the fiber premium.

The board voted to hold an election on April 5th. The Gallatin Board of Education has two positions available with three-year terms. The terms of Anita Riley and Jesse Bird will expire.

Updates to policies and a procedure were approved. They involved school board elections, political campaigns, behavioral risk assessment, and audio and visual recordings.

After a closed session, the board voted to hire Melinda Handeland for a high school custodian position for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.