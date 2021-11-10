Gallatin Board of Aldermen hold discussion on employee retirement system; police department to organize “Toys for Tots” program

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on November 8, 2021, discussed the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System. The various retirement options with the program were discussed.

Administrator Lance Rains provided a report with the annual costs for the LAGERS program for the City of Albany for the last 10 years.

Alderman Carl McBee moved to join the retirement program. The motion died for lack of a second.

Alderman Dan Lockridge requested Rains contact John Gillum regarding the unfunded accrued liability with LAGERS and how the city will be responsible for reporting the liability on its financial reports.

Discussion on the retirement program is to resume at the next meeting.

The board agreed to issue residential utilities to 601 South Main for residential use only.

Rains provided a copy of the request for qualifications for professional engineering services for the proposed street upgrade project. He also provided a memo from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance concerning the winter 2021-2022 high energy prices that are expected and a sunshine request for the board to review.

The Facility Plan for Sewer Collection System Evaluation is complete and approved. The city is expected to receive the final funding disbursement soon.

Rains will contact aldermen soon to schedule budget meetings.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported the Electric Department received 138 new advanced metering infrastructure Sensus electric meters that are remote disconnect meters. Crews have started installing the new meters at apartment complexes in Gallatin.

The Street Department has spread rock on gravel streets throughout town. Crews have also winterized seasonal street equipment.

Morey said wastewater plant sludge is being land applied.

Irvinbilt notified Morey that the city will be responsible for the removal hauling of the old clarifier at the wastewater plant, including rebar and concrete.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported the police department will organize Toys for Tots again this year. Sign-up sheets will be at the Gallatin City Hall. He also provided an incident report dated November 8, which included four medical emergencies, four thefts, four dog intakes, and four information reports. There were four dogs in the pound.

Related