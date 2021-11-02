Four sex offenders found violating regulations on Halloween night in Trenton

The Trenton Police Department checked residences of sex offenders on Halloween night to ensure all were compliant with the regulations a sex offender is required to adhere to.

The law requires offenders to avoid all Halloween-related contact with children and stay inside their homes between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Offenders are required to post a sign on their home stating, “No candy or treats at this residence.” Offenders must turn off all outside lights after 5 p.m.

Of the twenty-three residences checked by the Trenton Police Department on Halloween night, four violations were identified in regards to the Halloween restrictions for sexual offenders outlined by City Ordinance 215.1550 and State Statute 589.426. Incident reports for these violations will be prepared and forwarded to the Prosecutor.

Anyone can also check on sex offenders across the state by looking at the Missouri sex offender registry on the Missouri State Highway Patrols website.

These compliance checks are conducted on an annual basis in an effort to ensure these sexual offenders are following the law on Halloween.