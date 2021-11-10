Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department November 9 reported it has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. Twenty-two cases had been reported to the office since November 1st, bringing the total to 690. Sixteen persons were being monitored by public health. Of the 22 new cases, two were fully vaccinated. Five had unknown exposure, and 17 were either household or close contacts of another positive person.

The Putnam County Health Department notes it has seen an increase in reports of sinus congestion as a symptom. There is also an increase in reports of loss of smell or taste. The health department has a limited number of at-home tests Putnam County residents can use if they wish. Residents can collect their specimens at home and mail them via FedEx. Results are released to individuals within 24 to 48 hours after the tests are received.

Fourteen COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since November 2. The health department reports 1,925 total cases. The number of active cases decreased by two to 15.

COVID-19 cases have increased by four in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that, as of November 8th, there were 1,302 total cases, and 13 were active. There had been 1,047 confirmed cases.

An additional COVID-19 case has been added for Grundy County since November 8th. Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson reports 1,793 total cases. The number of active cases went down by five to nine. There have been 13 new cases in the last seven days. The positivity rate for the past 14 days is 9.09%.

There have been 54 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Grundy County. Seven deaths have been since September 1. Thirty-four point seven percent of the Grundy County population has completed COVID-19 vaccination. There have been 116 breakthrough cases, which accounts for three percent of the total vaccinated Grundy County residents.

