Four area health departments report 95 new cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 cases have increased by 64 in Daviess County since December 3rd. The health department reports 1,192 total cases.

The number of active cases went down seven to 43. Twenty-two of the active cases involve residents who are at least 60 years old, 10 involve those 20 to 39, seven involve those 40 to 59, and four cases involve residents 19 or younger.

Eight of the active cases were fully vaccinated. Daviess County’s vaccination rate is 34.8%. There are nine current COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 20 deaths reported.

Fourteen COVID-19 cases have been added in Mercer County since December 10th, bringing the total to 568. Seven of the additional cases were confirmed, and seven were probable. The health department reports 267 confirmed cases and 301 probable. Nineteen cases are active.

COVID-19 cases increased by nine in Harrison County since December 13th. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that, as of December 14th, there were 1,580 cases total. The number of active cases dropped by 10 to 21. There were 1,246 confirmed cases and 334 probable cases.

The Sullivan County Health Department December 15th confirmed eight additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,343. There were 26 active cases.