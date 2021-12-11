Former Kansas City man pleads guilty to bank robbery

A former Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing Arvest Bank.

Jamarious K. Braxton, 32, of Memphis, Tennessee, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to one count of bank robbery.

By pleading guilty, Braxton admitted that he walked into Arvest Bank, 8959 E. 40 Hwy., on Oct. 21, 2017, and handed a teller a demand note. Braxton verbally demanded $4,000 and threatened to shoot the teller in the face. The teller handed Braxton $2,100, and Braxton left the bank.

On Jan. 12, 2018, a report was made to the FBI Public Access Line by a former co-worker of Braxton’s in Kansas City, Mo., and Independence, Mo., who recognized Braxton and identified him as the bank robber. Federal agents learned that Braxton had an active arrest warrant for robbery in Memphis. On Jan. 19, 2018, the FBI was contacted by a law enforcement officer in Tennessee who reported that Braxton had been arrested for robbing a bank in Memphis shortly after the Arvest Bank robbery.

Investigators compared Braxton’s DNA and fingerprint with evidence collected after the Arvest Bank robbery.

Braxton pleaded guilty to the Memphis bank robbery and has been sentenced in that case. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Braxton will be sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole and must pay $2,100 in restitution to Arvest Bank. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Kavanaugh. It was investigated by the FBI.