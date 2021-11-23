Firefighters respond to combine fire south of Trenton

Grundy County’s Rural Fire Protection District on Monday afternoon responded to a farm combine fire one-half mile south of Trenton on Highway 65.

Upon arrival shortly before 3 o’clock, firefighters noticed light smoke from weeds and grain beneath the cab. The department used water to wet down the smoldering areas of the combine. The cause is undetermined according to the report provided by Firefighter Dustin Whorton.

Fire personnel were on the scene for approximately 40 minutes, with the owner of the combine listed as First Farms.

Assistance was provided by the Trenton Fire Department, Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Trenton Police Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.