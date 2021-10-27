Audio: Festival of Trees set for November 27 at Trenton Rock Barn

Local News October 27, 2021
Festival of Trees
The Festival of Trees will be held in Trenton next month as a fundraiser for The Gifted Group, a self-advocacy group for individuals with special needs.

The event will be held at the Rock Barn on November 27, 2021.  A parade will begin at 5:30 with Christmas items on view from 6 to 7 p.m. before they are auctioned. The items can include trees and wreaths.

Deanna McCarter is a volunteer for The Gifted Group and a parent of a member. She says there will be other activities in the Rock Barn for the Festival of Trees as well.

 

 

Anyone who wants to donate a Christmas item for the event on November 27, 2021, should contact The Gifted Group Advisor Brenda Thorne at 660-654-0218 or McCarter at 660-654-2422. Judie Leininger, who is another volunteer and parent of a member of The Gifted Group, can also be contacted at 660-359-5123.

