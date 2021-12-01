The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will consider 2022 budget approval next week.

A meeting will be held at the east entrance of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on December 6, 2021, at 6 pm.

Other new business on the agenda includes the 2022 insurance and accounting bid review and the 2022 board of directors. The agenda also includes multiple reports, Medicaid, vocational and educational activities, and 2022 Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled grants.