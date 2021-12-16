Due to heavy winds across Kansas and Missouri, Evergy crews are responding to power outages to restore power to affected customers. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, outages were limited and scattered, but gusty winds (up to 70 mph) are expected to become more intense through midnight Wednesday.

Proactive maintenance work, including tree trimming, helps reduce the impact of storms and wind on the power grid, but prolonged or extreme winds still pose a threat to the power grid and may cause outages.

Customers are encouraged to take steps to prepare for potential outages. Keep phones and other electronics charged. Have flashlights, batteries, water, and non-perishable food on hand, as well as a communication plan for family members to connect if an emergency situation occurs.

Customers may report outages at this link on the Evergy website. They also may sign up for outage text alerts when their account is registered online. Evergy’s automated outage-reporting lines can accept thousands of calls per hour to serve customers in need.. Outages may be reported by phone at:

Evergy Central 1-800-LIGHTKS (800-544-4857) or

Evergy Metro, Missouri West 1-888-LIGHTKC (888-544-4852)

Coming into contact, even indirectly, with a power line can cause extreme injury and could be fatal. High winds and storms could cause tree limbs to blow into power lines or result in downed powerlines. If a branch or other debris is in contact with a power line, do not attempt to remove it. Assume downed power lines are energized and keep a distance of at least 10 feet from them. If a downed line is in a heavily trafficked area, report it to 9-1-1. Downed lines can also be reported via Evergy’s outage reporting lines.