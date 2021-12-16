Efforts continue to restore power to electric customers after Wednesday’s storms

As efforts continue Thursday morning to restore electrical power for many locations in north-central Missouri, Grundy County Emergency Management has obtained information on the number of power outages in four area counties.

As of 5 am this morning, power outages numbered 560 in Harrison County, most of them are Evergy customers in the Eagleville and Cainsville area according to Evergy’s outage map. The estimated 560 outages for Harrison County this morning is down from a peak above 1,000 Wednesday night.

Grundy County is down to 41 power outages from a peak Wednesday evening of about 800. Others in the emergency management report show Daviess County with 432 outages and Mercer County with 132 customers still without power.