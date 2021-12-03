Due to increase in COVID-19 cases, those attending performances of “A Christmas Carol” are strongly encouraged to wear a mask

All three performances are sold out for “A Christmas Carol” to be presented this weekend in Trenton. Organizers of the play are requesting because of a current increase in COVID-19 cases, that those attending are encouraged to wear a mask for performances that are held inside the 137-seat Hoover Theater of the Jewett-Norris Library.

Arts Alive President Dan Maxey and Play Director Ann Plumb are strongly requesting people attending to either bring their own masks or use one that will be offered at the (two) entrances to the theater. Maxey is asking that attendees be respectful of one another and hope that all will comply with the request. The library location is an enclosed area with no opportunity for social distancing because of the theater-style seating and that each performance is a sell-out.

When asked about the performers in the play, Maxey explained they will not be wearing masks on stage due to the need to speak or sing clearly and show facial expressions.

Saturday’s night performance of “A Christmas Carol” was the last one to sell out. Matinee performances for Saturday and Sunday sold out during November.