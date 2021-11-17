Details about activities and events announced for Christmas on the Square in Mercer

More information has been released about the Second Annual Christmas on the Square in Mercer.

The town square Christmas lighting will be held on December 4th at 5 p.m. Other activities will run until 8 o’clock.

Santa will arrive on a fire truck after the Christmas lighting and will be on the stage to visit with the children. Each child will receive a ticket from Santa that can be redeemed for a free toy from Santa’s Toy Shop in the Legion Building. Hot cocoa and cookies will be available at the bandstand while waiting in line to see Santa.

A hot dog meal will be served in the Legion Building. Christmas candy will also be available for sale in the Legion Building.

Bids will be taken on a Festival of Trees and there will be carriage rides, a gingerbread display, and the making of Christmas plates and ornaments in Mercer on December 4th.

Free will donations will be accepted for the meal and Christmas lights.