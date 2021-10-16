Department of Natural Resources awards $339,559 grant to Ludlow

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded $339,559 in financial assistance through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Regionalization Incentive Grant program to the village of Ludlow. The funding will be used to construct a connection between Ludlow’s wastewater treatment system and the Southwest Livingston County R-1 School. This grant will fund 100% of the eligible construction costs for the sewer connection project and is expected to be completed by August 2023.

The department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Regionalization Incentive Grant is a competitive grant program that offers funding to municipalities as an incentive to construct connections for small, struggling facilities. The entities responsible for these small facilities often lack the financial and technical resources to upgrade their wastewater treatment systems to continue operating appropriately and to meet more stringent standards. These facilities typically serve such a small number of connections that the cost to comply with permit conditions is a significant financial challenge for the users.

“This grant helps facilitate regional partnerships that otherwise would not be possible,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “Projects funded through this grant will reduce the number of point sources releasing pollutants to Missouri’s waterways while benefiting the local economy.”

“On behalf of the Village of Ludlow and Southwest Livingston County R-1 School District, I would like to thank the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the award of the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Regionalization Incentive Grant to the Village of Ludlow,” said Mayor Tim Hein. “This grant will allow for proper treatment and disposal of sewage for Southwest Livingston County R-1 School.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit this link.