Department of Natural Resources awards $30,000 grant to Galt

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $30,000 Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Galt to evaluate the city’s drinking water system. The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify drinking water system improvements that will enable the system to continue meeting drinking water quality standards and providing reliable water service to its service area.

Water and wastewater systems are essential to every community’s health and economic vitality. Through the grant, Galt has an opportunity to assess its drinking water system and identify ways to improve efficiency and effectiveness now and into the future.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit this link.