The Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin will hold a flu vaccine clinic for children at least six months old.

No appointment is necessary for the October 26 clinic which will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. The types of insurance accepted will include Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare and UMR, Cigna, Aetna, and Ambetter.

Call the Daviess County Health Department for more information at 660-663-2414.