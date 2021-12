The Daviess County Courthouse in Gallatin will observe the federal holiday for New Year’s Day on December 31st.

Daviess County Collector-Treasurer Lacey Corwin advises taxpayers that the collector’s office will close on December 30th at 4 p.m. and will not reopen until January 3rd.

Mailed tax payments for Daviess County must be postmarked by December 30th to be accepted for 2021. Residents may pay their taxes on the Daviess County Missouri website, then click on the Tax Payment Portal.