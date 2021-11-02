Date change announced for chili supper at Rissler Elementary School

A different date has been announced for the Trenton R-9 Parent/Teachers Organization chili supper this week.

Because the Trenton Bulldogs play a high school district football game in Maryville on Friday night, November 5, the chili supper has been changed to Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Serving on chili and cinnamon rolls at Rissler Elementary School remains from 5 to 7 p.m. There’s a live auction of pies and baked goods from 6 until 7 p.m. It’s also grandparents’ night from 5 to 7 at the Rissler Book Fair.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Parent/Teachers Organization of Rissler school.