Crowder State Park to host guided hikes on October 23 and October 30

Park staff members at Crowder State Park invite the public to the campground amphitheater at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, for a guided 2-mile hike on Redbud Trail. Park staff will discuss plants, trees, and animals along the way.

Redbud Trail is a moderately rugged trail that allows visitors to cross several dry creek beds.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring water.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Crowder State Park is located west of Trenton off Hwy 146. For more information about the event, call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.

Staff members at Crowder State Park invite the public to the equestrian parking lot at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, for a guided 3.8- to 4.2-mile hike on North Thompson Trail.

Participants will learn about plants, trees, and animals along the way. North Thompson Trail allows visitors to hike by the Thompson Cemetery, the Thompson House, and the Thompson River. An extra 0.4 miles allows hikers to also see Leatherwood Hollow.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring water and a snack, and wear comfortable hiking shoes and insect repellent.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

The equestrian parking lot can be accessed by traveling west on Highway 146 from the park entrance for 1.3 miles. Turn right (north) onto Northwest 52nd Avenue. Travel 2.1 miles and turn right (east) onto Dove Lane. Dove Lane ends at the equestrian trailhead after 0.4 miles. Crowder State Park is located west of Trenton off Hwy 146. For more information about the event, call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the Missouri State Parks website. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.