Crop Management Conference returns November 30 through December 1

The University of Missouri Crop Management Conference returns as an in-person event Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2021, at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia.

MU Extension specialists in weeds, pests, and plant diseases, nutrient management, economics, cover crops, drainage, and wildlife management will speak. Other presenters include a climatologist from Purdue University and an industry representative who will discuss drones in agriculture.

MU Extension weed scientist Kevin Bradley said attendees will get practical tips on managing nutrients when prices are rising and learn about emerging pests and diseases such as tar spot, what researchers and farmers are learning from MU Strip Trials, what corn and soybean producers can expect in the 2023 farm bill, and how sprayer drones could be used on farms. They will also hear about new climate and weather tools, ways to improve soil health, and a variety of other important crop production topics. A total of 16 continuing education units will be available for Certified Crop Advisers who attend.

Bradley says a lot about the conference will be different this year, including the new venue and meeting format. Details and registration are at this link.

