A Moberly woman sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck she drove struck a guardrail four miles east of Keytesville on Tuesday morning, November 2.

An ambulance took 38-year-old Michelle Goon to University Hospital in Columbia.

The truck traveled east on Highway 24 before running off the left side of the road and hitting the guardrail.

Vehicle damage was extensive and the Patrol notes Goon wore a seat belt.

The Chariton County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.