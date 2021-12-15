Court news from the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Local News December 15, 2021December 15, 2021 KTTN News
Court News
Three defendants have waived preliminary hearings on felony charges and were bound over to the January session of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Robert Joe Singer of Hale is charged with a November 5th arrest for driving while intoxicated chronic offender, misdemeanor possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, and a seat belt violation.

Gallatin resident Todd Anthony McDowell is charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree domestic assault, and the violation of a protection order for an adult. Each of the counts stems from a November 21st incident.

Galt resident Samuel Jo Anderson faces three felony counts of abuse or neglect of a child with no sexual contact.

Chillicothe resident David Gamble pleaded guilty regarding a November 24th arrest for driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Gamble was fined $500 and costs for the D-W-I plus $300 for the drug paraphernalia charge.

Cainsville resident Decii Rose Hartsock pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge from October 31st for possession of marijuana ten grams or less. A $300 fine was assessed on this case.

Joshua Wayne Gott of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trespass as of August 19th. Gott was fined $150 and court costs. He’s also to make a $150 donation to the law enforcement fund.

Brookfield resident Michael Cole Lewis pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree harassment for an incident on October 11th. Lewis was fined $150 and court costs; plus a $300 donation to the law enforcement restitution fund.

