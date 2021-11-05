Court news for Thursday, November 4, 2021 for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Prison sentences were issued on four defendants Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

At a probation violation hearing, evidence was presented and the court found that Juan Gallegos of Spickard had violated conditions of probation. Gallegos was sentenced to eight years with the Missouri Department of Corrections on each of two counts stemming from incidents on May 1, 2020. The terms are to be served concurrently.

The original charges were first-degree sexual abuse. The court will require the defendant to be placed in an institutional treatment program.

Spickard resident Clifford Eric Dean Neff pleaded guilty to three counts for delivery of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid on three separate dates earlier this year on dates of March 25, April 8, and April 29. For each count, Neff was sentenced to ten years (a total of 30) with the Missouri Department of Corrections. Terms are concurrent.

Execution of the prison terms was suspended and Neff was placed on five years of supervised probation. The court ordered him to pay $675 in restitution. He’s to be placed in a shock and institutional treatment program with the corrections department.

During hearings on Thursday, two women admitted to violations and the court revoked their probation.

Melissa Brill of Galt was sentenced to seven years with the Missouri Department of Corrections for two original, drug possession counts, from October of 2019. The terms are concurrent with each other.

Kelsey Lea McCaughey (muh-KOY) of Milan received a prison sentence of four years for each of two original counts: felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in March 2020.

The court requested both women to be placed in institutional treatment programs.

Gallatin resident Lynn Dean Shipley admitted to violating probation and the court continued probation with added conditions that he submit to a seven-panel hair follicle test as requested by the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole at least once per quarter. The tests are to be done at the defendant’s expense. Shipley’s original charge from 2017 was for failure to register as a sex offender.

Mercer County Associate Judge Matthew Krohn presided in the absence of Presiding Judge Thomas Alley during the Division One session in Grundy County.

