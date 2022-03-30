Corteva Enlist products now available in all Missouri Counties

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved the use of Corteva herbicide products Enlist One and Enlist Duo in all Missouri counties. A seven-year registration announced by EPA in January 2022 had restricted the use of Enlist One and Enlist Duo weed management options in five Missouri counties (Barton, Bates, Cedar, St. Clair, and Vernon).

“The announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency is a win for corn and soybean growers in these Missouri counties,” Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn said. “The registration announced in January changed rules for Missouri farmers in the middle of the game. As producers head to the field for spring planting, we are glad to see these important options available for their operations.”

EPA initially restricted the Missouri counties because Enlist products were previously thought to put the American Burying Beetle, an endangered species, at risk. However, EPA has now determined the products will not likely jeopardize the insect, other listed species, or their critical habitats with the existing label requirements in place.

Following the January announcement restricting the use of Enlist products in Missouri counties, MDA officials conducted several discussions with EPA to explain the challenges those restrictions have on farmers who have already made purchasing decisions for the 2022 crop year. The Department appreciates the assistance of Missouri agriculture industry and member organizations in assisting with this issue.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Missouri Department of Agriculture website.

