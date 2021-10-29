Audio: Coon Creek Baptist Church now accepting meal orders for Thanksgiving day delivery

Orders are now being accepted for the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner at Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton. The pastor’s wife, Dianna Crawford, says the meal on November 25, 2021, will include turkey, homemade dressing, homemade noodles, homemade rolls, pumpkin pie bars, green beans, and mashed potatoes.

Volunteer drivers will meet with Pastor Doug Crawford at the church that morning at 9 o’clock for a devotion and prayer. Dianna Crawford says it is hoped meals will be delivered by noon. Individuals can also call in orders and pick up meals starting at the church at 10:30. No meals will be served at the church this year, except those for volunteers.

Crawford says not a lot has changed for this year’s dinner.

Union Coon Creek Baptist Church will accept orders until November 22, 2021.

Crawford would like for apartment complexes to make a list of who wants meals, how much they want, and apartment numbers and get the list to her. She asks that individuals ordering meals for others make sure someone else is not already ordering meals for those people. She also asks to make sure individuals will be at home when the meals are delivered.

Meals can be delivered in the Trenton, Jamesport, and Gallatin areas.

The meals are free, but a free-will love offering will be accepted. Crawford notes the donations go into a Thanksgiving Fund to buy supplies, and some go to missions.

Volunteers are also needed to prepare the dinner. They can work in three different rooms at the church, as drivers, and in other capacities the day of the dinner and the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Crawford says the first batch of turkeys will go into the oven to cook on November 21.

She notes gloves, masks, and sanitizer will be available.

There are usually 30 to 40 volunteers. Residents from area communities have helped with past meals. Individuals wanting to volunteer should let contact Dianna Crawford or Pastor Doug Crawford by November 19th.

Anyone who wants to order a meal or volunteer to help with the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church Thanksgiving Dinner on November 25 can contact Dianna Crawford at 660-635-0760. Doug Crawford can be reached at 816-562-4075. Their house phone number is 660-359-3094. The church can also be called at 660-789-2236.