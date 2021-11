Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Activities will be held in Galt as part of a Holiday Bazaar. The event will be held at the Galt Lions Hall on November 20, 2021, from 9 to 4 p.m.

Vendors are welcome for $5.00 per spot. Santa Claus will be there, and funnel cakes will be available. The Galt Cafe will also serve a Thanksgiving Dinner on November 20, 2021, from 11 to 2 p.m.

Contact Brian Smiley for more information on the Galt Holiday Bazaar at 660-654-3567.

Related