Community of Breckenridge receives grant to hire additional police officers

The Department of Justice announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program. The awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.

In the Western District of Missouri, four cities were awarded funding totaling $648,658 to hire six additional police officers and cover associated law enforcement expenses.

“This federal funding will enable four cities in our district to put more cops on the beat and in the community, working to proactively address the root causes of crime,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore. “Community policing relies on the relationship between police officers and citizens to reduce crime and violence. As a result of the grants announced today, police departments in these four cities will more efficiently focus on building trust and strengthening relationships in the communities they serve.”

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community-oriented policing programs.”

The following cities in the Western District of Missouri received awards:

Breckenridge – $167,396

Crocker – $97,063

Lake Lafayette – $70,532

Webb City – $313,667

The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing. CHP provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers, thereby increasing their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts. Of the 183 agencies awarded grants today, approximately half will use the funding to focus on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities; 41 agencies will seek to address high rates of gun violence; 21 will focus on other areas of violence, and 19 will focus CHP resources on combating hate and domestic extremism or supporting policy-based responses to persons in crisis. The complete list of awards can be found here.

Since its creation in 1994, COPS has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 135,000 officers. CHP, COPS’ flagship program, continues to be in demand today: In FY21, COPS received 590 applications requesting nearly 3,000 law enforcement positions. For FY22, President Biden has requested $537 million for CHP, an increase of $300 million.

To learn more about CHP, please visit this link. For additional information about the COPS Office, visit this link.