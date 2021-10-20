Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri receives Rural Business Development Grant

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc. has received a Rural Business Development Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Missouri Acting State Director D Clark Thomas made the award announcement, Friday, October 8th, 2021. The grant, in the amount of $53,863 will be used to assist with technical assistance and program delivery throughout the northwest region.

The funding will assist the Maximize NWMO team with the expenses associated with the last steps toward its pilot program’s envisioned end goal: to have developed and tested a rural-based system of collaborACTION that will serve as a continuous guide and source of support for leaders. The long-term outcome of Maximize NWMO’s work will be a stabilized and growing rural population and a more collaborative and prosperous traded regional position in the global marketplace.

Through a comprehensive community development approach, Maximize NWMO supports leaders who are working to improve the vitality and prosperity of the region’s residents and communities. We start by engaging many voices to form a shared vision and set of priorities to collaborACT on together throughout the year. Maximize NWMO is here to help those who are ready to dream big, decide wisely, and maximize the region’s potential by growing together. The initiative is non-competitive, non-political, and non-duplicative. It is here to uplift all the wonderful things already taking place in the region and help the people who are willing to fill in any gaps.