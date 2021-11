Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Community Food Pantry of Grundy County will hold a drive-through commodity distribution for food pantry clients.

Distribution at 1703 Harris Avenue in Trenton will be on November 11, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30.

Distribution will be November commodities, senior boxes, milk, and Thanksgiving meal boxes.

Related