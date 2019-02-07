Closing of area Shopko stores to affect 74 employees

More area Shopko stores are scheduled to close between now and mid-May meaning many employees of those stores would lose employment.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based retailer’s website provides a list of the Shopko locations to close, which now includes Trenton, Gallatin, and Memphis in northern Missouri and Mount Ayr, Iowa. The list previously reported only Albany and Carrollton store closings.

The estimated last day of operation for the Trenton Shopko is May 12th, Gallatin and Mount Ayr May 5th, Albany March 2nd, Carrollton April 7th, and Memphis is April 14th.

Shopko Public Relations Manager Michelle Hansen reports full- and part-time employees affected by the closures include 20 at Trenton, 12 each at Gallatin and Albany, and 15 at Carrollton and Mount Ayr.

Shopko and its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for a court-supervised financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in January.