Church Women United Thrift Shop and Community Food Pantry topics of Trenton Rotary Club program

The Church Women United Thrift Shop and Community Food Pantry of Grundy County were the topics of a Trenton Rotary Club program October 28th.

Barbara Spencer discussed the thrift shop. The store is a 501(c)(3) and provides donations to various organizations in Grundy County, including the women’s shelter, children’s advocacy center, food pantry, ministerial alliance, and Boy and Girl Scouts. Funds are also provided to area schools and for scholarships at North Central Missouri College.

Spencer noted the Church Women United Thrift Shop is operated on a volunteer basis and has a variety of items for sale, which are donated by area residents. It is open Fridays from noon to 4 o’clock and Saturdays from 9 to 1 o’clock.

Ginny Wikoff talked about the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County, which is also operated by a volunteer staff.

Distribution of food is done as a drive through currently because of COVID-19. Volunteers pack the food for individuals and load the items into recipients’ vehicles.

In addition to the monthly pickup, the pantry provides items during the holidays, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

It is also the local sponsor for the Backpack Buddies program, which provides 100 weekend meals to school children in Grundy County. The food is provided through the Second Harvest Community Food Bank of Saint Joseph and distributed locally. Wikoff noted the 100 meals are less than what had been provided in the past. Donations can be made to the food pantry to help provide food for additional students, of which Wikoff said there is a great need.

The pantry also provides each school in Grundy County with a package each month, which is then distributed by school personnel to students they identify as needing extra food.

During the business meeting, it was announced the Trenton Rotary Club Christmas party will be at The Space December 2nd in the evening. Former Rotary exchange student Stefan Falge will present the program. Food will be served.

Information was also presented on the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy to be in the summer in Warrensburg. Members were asked to provide the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy Committee with names of local students who may have an interest in attending.