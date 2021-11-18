“Christmas on the Square” in Green City set for November 27

Christmas on the Square in Green City will be November 27th.

Activities will begin on the Green City Square at 6 pm with a Parade of Lights. No preregistration is necessary for the parade. There will also be a visit from Santa Claus; hot cider, cocoa, and cookies; roasted chestnuts; and children’s activities.

Donations of items and money will be collected for the Sullivan County Adopt A Child Program. There will also be a lighting contest in Green City for homes and businesses. Entries should be submitted to city hall before November 29th to be eligible to win cash and prizes.

More information on the Green City Christmas on the Square on November 27th or the lighting contest can be obtained by contacting Silvia at 660-626-6634.