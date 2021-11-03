Christmas in Novinger set for November 20

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Christmas in Novinger will be celebrated on November 20, 2021, with multiple events.

More than 70 booths of handcrafted and repurposed items will be at the 35th Country Christmas Craft Festival at the Novinger School from 9 to 3 o’clock. There will be a free drawing every half hour. There will also be a bake sale, featuring homemade candy, as well as food and drinks available. Admission is by donation.

A Holiday Bazaar will be at the Novinger Community Center November 20th also from 9 to 3 o’clock. There will be antiques, collectibles, repurposed and vintage items, crafts, homemade food, and direct sales products.

Novinger Renewal, Incorporated sponsors the craft festival and bazaar. Call 660-342-6455 for more information on those events.

Shoppers Delight will be held at the Novinger Fire House from 9 to 4 o’clock that day. Direct sales products, homemade food, and crafts will be available. The Friends of the Novinger Fire House will sponsor the Shoppers Delight. Call 660-341-0831 for more information on that event.

