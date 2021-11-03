Christmas Festival and Craft Show to be held in Jamesport

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Christmas Festival and Craft Show will be held at four locations in Jamesport later this month. Activities will be at the Spillman Event Center, Kramer’s Contracting, the old fire station, and the old seed building November 26th and 27th from 9 to 4 o’clock both days.

There will be food, baked items, buggy rides, kettle corn, crafts, antiques, and face painting both days. Santa visits will be at the Spillman Event Center that Friday from 9 to 4 o’clock. A lighted holiday parade will be that Friday evening at 5:30.

The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor the event at Jamesport November 26th and 27th. Call 660-684-6146 for more information.

