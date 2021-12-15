A Chillicothe woman faces felony charges after she allegedly used funds from a GoFundMe account for personal gain instead of the stated purpose.

Forty-year-old Tonya Michelle Anderson-Little has been charged with stealing $750 or more and possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, no surety.

Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel reported December 15th police arrested a resident in the 100 block of Central Street the morning of December 14th for alleged fraud or stealing regarding the incident. The person was processed at the Chillicothe Police Department and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

(Booking photo courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)