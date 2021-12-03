Chillicothe police respond to multiple incidents, including discharge of a firearm which caused injury

The Chillicothe Police responded to multiple incidents on December 2nd.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports officers responded to the Park Center Shopping Center for a one-vehicle minor injury crash. A vehicle had struck a pillar to a building. The driver reportedly refused transport by ambulance.

Sampsel says the driver attempted to park, and the driver’s foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator. That caused the vehicle to jump the curb and collide with the pillar.

Officers were assisted by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

Sampsel reports officers were dispatched to and located a child who was walking unattended along the 10 block of Clay Street. Neighbors assisted in locating the child’s residence.

Officers contacted the parents who claimed the child had let himself or herself out of the house while a parent was doing household chores. The child appeared unharmed and was left in the parents’ care.

A report will be forwarded to the Children’s Division.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Street in reference to an accidental discharge of a firearm, which resulted in an injury. Sampsel says a 28-year-old suspect was arrested and transported to the Chillicothe Police Department, processed, and taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending charges.

The assistant police chief notes officers cleared the scene for Emergency Services to take the victim to the hospital and gathered the information for an investigation.