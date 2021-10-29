Chillicothe Police Department offers Halloween safety tips

The Chillicothe Police Department has provided some Halloween safety tips.

The tips include walking safely by crossing the street at corners and crosswalks, looking both ways before crossing a street, walking on sidewalks, and watching for vehicles that are turning or backing up. Trick or treaters are advised to not dart into the street or cross between parked vehicles.

Trick or treaters are also encouraged to be with adults and keep costumes safe. Decorate costumes with reflective tape and wear light colors, carry glow sticks or flashlights, and make sure costumes fit to prevent trips and falls.

Another safety tip from the Chillicothe Police Department is for drivers to drive extra safely on Halloween by slowing down and being alert in residential neighborhoods, taking extra time to look for children at intersections and on sidewalks, and entering and exiting driveways slowly and carefully. Drivers are also advised to eliminate distractions inside their vehicles, concentrate on the road and surroundings, anticipate more pedestrian traffic, and turn on headlights earlier to see children from greater distances away.

The Chillicothe Police Department reports popular trick or treating hours are from 5:30 to 8:30 in the evening.

The police also quote Safe Kids Worldwide in that, on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.