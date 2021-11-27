Chillicothe police arrest two for trespassing and two on property damage allegations

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to reports of individuals trespassing and property damage on November 26th.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports a 37-year-old man from Tennessee and a 27-year-old woman from Iowa were taken into custody after officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to the two trespassing on the property. He says the two had received trespass notice previously. The individuals were said to be transient and had been brought to Chillicothe from another jurisdiction. The Chillicothe police have had multiple contacts with them.

Sampsel reports an officer attempted to detain the individuals to further investigate the situation, and the man resisted when the officer attempted to place restraints on him. Sampsel says the woman grabbed the officer’s uniform vest and arm, interfering with the officer. The officer reportedly pushed the woman away, took control of the man, and placed the man in restraints.

After being taken into custody, the man and woman were taken to the police department, processed, and transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Multiple reports of property damage from businesses and residences in Chillicothe led to an adult and a juvenile being taken into custody. Sampsel reports the individuals were believed to be driving around, shooting windows, and destroying the windows.

He says the information was received that a conversation was overheard by a witness, and the witness provided information on the suspects. Officers contacted the suspects at a business in the 500 block of West Business Highway 36 and took them into custody after viewing evidence. Sampsel notes a slingshot was being used to inflict damage.

The adult and juvenile were taken to the police department. The adult was processed and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail. A juvenile officer was contacted and came to the police department. The juvenile was released to a parent to be dealt with by juvenile authority.

No names were released at the time of arrest pending the filing of formal charges