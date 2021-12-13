Chillicothe police arrest several over the weekend for auto theft, burglary, assault and trespassing

The Chillicothe Police Department reported on several arrests over the weekend.

Early Sunday afternoon, officers received a report of a stolen motor vehicle in the 900 block of Waples Street. Officer located the vehicle a short time later and arrested a 26-year-old male for the alleged theft of a motor vehicle and driving while revoked. He was processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges. The vehicle, which Police said was not damaged, was returned to the owner.

On Sunday night, officers responded to a report of a burglary and stealing in the 700 block of Vine Street. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

Later Sunday evening, police responded to a report of an assault that occurred in Simpson Park of Chillicothe. A victim reported being assaulted by another person. Police indicated a suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

Chillicothe police also investigated two trespassing incidents from the weekend.

Early Saturday afternoon, a 49-year-old male was taken into custody for an incident in the 1000 block of Gilbert Street. Police said he was arrested for alleged trespassing and violation of a protection order.

On Friday afternoon, a 37-year-old male was arrested for alleged trespassing and possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of Mansur Street. Those two individuals were processed at the police headquarters and taken to the Daviess DeKalb county regional jail pending the filing of charges.