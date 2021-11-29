Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board to hold public hearing regarding a resident request

Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, December 6, 2021, regarding a request.

Michael and Melody Willard have submitted an application for a conditional use permit to operate a meal delivery service from 302 West Harvest Drive in Chillicothe. Another item on the announced agenda is listed as “approval” on a plan for the Orscheln Subdivision at Chillicothe.

The board meeting will begin at 5:30 pm in the council chambers of Chillicothe City Hall. Kevin Shira is the zoning administrator for the city of Chillicothe.