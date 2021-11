Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The topic of pickleball courts will be on the agenda for a Monday meeting in Chillicothe.

At the meeting of the Chillicothe Parks and Recreation Department, Duke Worthington will discuss a proposal to have pick ball courts in Simpson Park.

Other topics for the meeting include Danner Park playground equipment and the park directors’ report.

The Parks and Recreation Board meeting will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. at Chillicothe City Hall.

Related