Chillicothe Fire Department responds to trailer home fire on Polk Street

The Chillicothe Fire Department on Monday afternoon responded to a trailer home fire at 315 East Polk Street in Chillicothe. The owner was listed as Larry Kinsella.

Upon arrival at the Shady Valley Trailer Park, firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully engulfed. The fire was located mainly from the middle of the home to the east end. The department began a defensive attack to extinguish the fire with the use of two-hand lines with a water/foam mixture. There was a small shed beside the trailer that was also on fire along with debris.

Chief Eric Reeter said firefighters found multiple extension cords run from two separate meters into the residence. The owner was at the scene and advised the extension cords were running a small refrigerator, a cell phone charger, and a hot plate.

The department quoted the owner as stating he doesn’t normally live there but does stay there on occasion and he had been there Sunday night and off and on Monday. He further stated that he arrived at the residence and noticed smoke coming from inside. He opened the door on the south side and noticed flames in the living room area. He stated that the hot plate had been placed on a coffee table.

The Chillicothe Fire Department used approximately 3,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire with fire department personnel on the scene for more than an hour.