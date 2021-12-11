Chillicothe Fire Department responds to smoldering brush pile

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a brush pile on fire the night of December 10th.

A news release reports the fire department had been dispatched for the same brush fire across the street from 889 Shagbark Drive earlier December 10th, but that call was canceled en route. The reporting caller the night of December 10th said someone had been burning leaves earlier in the day, and the caller did not think the fire was out completely.

The fire department reports that, upon arrival, firefighters found what appeared to be a pile of leaves and twigs smoldering with hot coals and sparks. The wind was blowing sparks in different directions, and embers were blowing onto other nearby leaves and debris.

The unattended fire was extinguished with about 25 gallons of water and foam. The brush pile was drenched, and the area next to it was wet down.

The news release notes there was no evidence of smoke or steam before the Chillicothe Fire Department went back into service.

The property owner was unknown.