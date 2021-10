Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Smoke was reported at a Chillicothe residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival at 116 Hillcrest, the Chillicothe Fire Department found smoke on the main level, coming up from the basement. Approximately 25 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire. Firefighters remained at the scene to evacuate smoke.

Chief Eric Reeter described significant smoke damage throughout the home and added the cause of the fire was a faulty electrical appliance.

Related