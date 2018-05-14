Chillicothe FFA members compete in State Trap Shoot

Twenty-one members of the Chillicothe FFA Trap Team competed at the 2018 Paul Larsen Memorial High School State Shoot on Saturday, April 28th.

The Chillicothe A Squad consisted of Eric Davis – 96, Clayton Walker -93, Peyton Hein -95, Christian Reed -85 and Mack Anderson -95 placed 2nd in the FFA Division with a Score of 464.

Garrett Cramer scored a 98 and earned 3rd High Individual Junior Honors. Chillicothe FFA Ladies Brooke Horton, Jessie Case, Malloree Summers, Montana Plattner and Kimberlee Roney made history as the first Ladies Squad to ever compete from Chillicothe.

Team member Dakota Ferrell scored a milestone with his first 25 straight at the competition. Garrett Cramer scored milestones of 50 and 75 straight during competition. Many members shot personal records. Team members not previously mentioned that competed are Trace Rardon -93, Tucker Burtch -85, Wyatt Maddux -88, Dakota Ferrell -81, Sam Meservey -82, Brock Gott, Sullevin Diegelman, Morgan Anderson, Austin Case and Drake Bradley. The Trap Coaches this year are Tony Burtch and Sarge Ralls along with FFA Advisor/Coach Randy Plattner.

The Trap Team and Coaches expressed appreciation to the parent delegation in attendance who supported them throughout the entire year. Five Senior members, Eric Davis, Christian Reed, Peyton Hein, Austin Case and Kimberlee Roney, will graduate this year.

The final competition of the year was held at the Missouri Trap Shooters Association Range at Linn Creek, Missouri.

Like this: Like Loading...