Chillicothe FFA chapter observes FFA Week

For FFA members around the country, this past week is one that many look forward to during the school year.

This year there are approximately 649,355 members enrolled in FFA from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. FFA Week is the perfect opportunity for FFA students to show their community the love they have for agriculture and what FFA means to them.

Throughout the years, the Chillicothe FFA Chapter has been involved in many activities; this year was no exception. On Friday, February 16th, the chapter partnered with the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce to host the annual Appreciation Breakfast. This is an event the Chillicothe FFA holds to give back to the community and show how much the community means. On Sunday, February 18th, the chapter attended Lifepoint Church for a morning service.

During the school week, members showed their creativity. Throughout the week there were dress up days for members to participate in, including Camo Day, ‘Merica Day, and Official Dress Day. Our state FFA officer from Area 2, Mariah Fox visited, and a coloring contest took place Dewey Elementary School.

Although National FFA Week is full of exciting activities, this organization teaches today’s youth about the importance of agriculture and its impact the daily lives of young people.

Like this: Like Loading...