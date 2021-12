A U-Haul will be parked in front of the Chillicothe Elks Lodge at 401 Harvester Road on December 14th to collect donations to take to Kentucky for tornado victims.

Items being collected include hygiene items, clean and wearable clothes, and children’s toys.

The U-Haul is expected to leave on December 15th. The Chillicothe Elks will then have a trailer available after that, so other donations can be left at the lodge.