Chillicothe City Council to meet on Monday

Local News December 10, 2021December 10, 2021 KTTN News
2021 City of Chillicothe website 2021
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a public hearing and have a resolution to consider multifamily housing revenue bonds not to exceed $15,000,000. The hearing will be held in the Chillicothe Municipal utility meeting room on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 5:30 pm.

Ordinances on the agenda would approve and accept a final plat of the Orscheln Subdivision, approve a conditional use permit to operate a meal delivery service at 302 West Harvest Drive, and renew the current group health insurance plans. Other items on the agenda include a presentation of a certificate of service to Rolfe McCoy for his service on the Board of Public Works, declaring certain items surplus, and a presentation of new proposed ward boundaries.

The Chillicothe City Council meeting on December 13th is also to include a closed session for real estate and employees and/or personnel.

Post Views: 12
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.